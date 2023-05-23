Kentucky sheriff’s deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton says that Deputy Caleb Conley was shot Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near Georgetown and that the shooter fled. He says the suspect was in custody, but he did not know why the vehicle was pulled over. Hampton says that someone reported a deputy had been shot and that responders arrived quickly. State police say Conley died later at a hospital. A state police team is investigating. Gov. Andy Beshear has called Conley a hero and says “we will be forever grateful.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.