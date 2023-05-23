Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Jimmy Carter’s grandson says the former president remains in good spirits three months after entering end-of-life care at home. Jason Carter says his grandfather follows public discussion of his legacy and gets updates on The Carter Center’s humanitarian work around the world. The 98-year-old Georgia Democrat even enjoys regular servings of ice cream. Jason says Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter “are just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home” in Plains. He says the outpouring of praise and support has been gratifying to his grandparents.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.