Indian wrestlers hold candlelight march demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top female wrestlers lead a candlelight march of nearly 1,000 supporters in the capital demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a powerful lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Singh has denied the accusations and called the protests “politically motivated” by the opposition Congress party. The protesters have been staging a protest in the center of New Delhi for nearly a month while foregoing their training schedules. Some of them have threatened to hand back their medals if no action is taken against Singh.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.