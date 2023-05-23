Former Kansas police officer sentenced for sexual assaults, window peeping

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer who pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults has been sentenced to 23 1/2 years in prison. Todd Allen was sentenced Monday on 12 felony sex crime charges and five breach of privacy charges. He pleaded guilty in April. Prosecutors say Allen was a Hutchinson police officer when the sexual assaults against 10 victims occurred. Five invasion of privacy charges relate to when he was a security officer after leaving the police department. Prosecutors say the sexual assaults occurred when Allen stopped vehicles claiming to want to question the victims about drugs.

