Fans will need to pre-register for free tickets to Paris’ gargantuan 2024 Olympic opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — France’s government has for the first time publicly laid out some of the gritty details of its security planning for the unprecedented opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The interior minister, the organizing committee president for the Paris Games and the French capital’s mayor signed an 11-page security protocol for the gala on July 26, 2024. It explains steps that will be taken to shield the huge crowds and 10,500 athletes from the threats of terrorism, drone attacks and other risks. A notable change is that the hundreds of thousands of spectators who will watch the open-air extravaganza for free will need to pre-register for tickets. They’ll be spread along the 3 1/2-mile parade route on the River Seine. The protocol says the show will last about 3 1/2 hours.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.