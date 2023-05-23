Skip to Content
Democrats sue for West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice's calendar amid Senate run

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Democratic party’s U.S. Senate campaign arm is asking a Charleston-based judge to order the release of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s work calendar. The Republican governor announced last month that he’s running to take over the seat held by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit against Justice’s office in Kanawha County Circuit Court. The committee says Justice’s office refused in April a public records request for his calendar. For two terms, Justice has been dogged by criticism that he’s rarely at the Statehouse. His office has been reticent to share his calendar, saying it isn’t a true reflection of his work schedule.

