Climate change protesters carried out of Shell shareholders meeting

LONDON (AP) — Climate change protesters have been dragged away by security guards at oil company Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in London after activists tried to storm the stage and caused major disruption at the event. Shell chairman Andrew Mackenzie was unable to start the meeting on Tuesday for more than an hour as dozens of protesters chanted “Shut down Shell.” Several attempted to run onto the stage. But they were stopped by security guards who carried them out of the room at London’s ExCel conference center. The activists say Shell and other fossil fuel firms are making record profits at the cost of the environment. A spokesperson for Shell said it respected people’s right to express their opinions but “protesters have shown that they are not interested in constructive engagement.”

