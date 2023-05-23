Climate activists smear themselves with mud to evoke flooding in Italy

ROME (AP) — A pair of bare-chested protesters have smeared themselves with mud outside the Senate building in Rome to protest fossil fuel use and remind people of the dangers of flooding linked to climate change. Police quickly removed the two on Tuesday. An activist group called Last Generation has staged numerous attention-grabbing events in public, including pouring black liquid in the Trevi Fountain in Rome and gluing themselves to glass covering a Botticelli masterpiece in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. On Tuesday, the protesters used mud to remind people of last week’s severe flooding in northern Italy. The flooding killed at least 14 people and destroyed properties after heavy downpours on rain-parched land triggered landslides.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.