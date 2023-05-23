Cambodian land activists arrested for allegedly inciting farmers to hate the rich

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Interior Ministry says three land rights activists who were arrested on charges of plotting against the government planned to provoke a peasant revolution by teaching farmers about class divisions between rich and poor. The activists were arrested last week after hosting a workshop in the country’s northeast about land rights and other issues affecting farmers. Land grabs by wealthy and influential people have been a major problem for many years in Cambodia. They face up to 12 years in prison on the charges. An Interior Ministry spokesperson says the workshop discussed political issues such as the division between rich and poor and how to incite farmers to hate the rich.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.