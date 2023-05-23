Boycotting Oregon GOP senators vow to stay away until last day of session

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican senators whose walkout of the Oregon Senate has prevented a quorum for almost three weeks now say they’re not coming back until the very last day of the legislative session next month. The walkout has derailed progress on hundreds of bills, including a sweeping measure on abortion rights and gender-affirming care that the conservatives particularly object to. The walkout has disqualified nine Republican senators and one Independent from serving as lawmakers in the next term. That’s under a ballot measure voters overwhelmingly approved last November. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has signed a bill to keep state agencies funded until September if no budget has become law by July.

