Biden picks new National Security Agency head, key to support of Ukraine, defense of US elections
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, NOMAAN MERCHANT and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen a new leader for the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, a joint position that oversees much of America’s cyber warfare and defense. Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, the current deputy commander of Cyber Command, would replace Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, who has led both organizations since May 2018 and was expected to step down this year. That’s according to a notice sent by the Air Force this week and confirmed by a person familiar with the announcement. If confirmed, Haugh will take charge of highly influential U.S. efforts to bolster Ukraine. He also will lead programs to safeguard American elections against foreign influence and interference.