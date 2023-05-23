2 US Senators promote closer Serbia-Kosovo ties in Balkans visit

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Two U.S. Senators are visiting the Balkans to promote European Union-backed negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia. The Democratic Sens. Chris Murphy and Gary Peters say they hope the two countries can achieve results this year in resolving their dispute and normalizing their relations. The two U.S. lawmakers were visiting Albania’s capital Tuesday following a stop in Kosovo during a trip that also will take them to Serbia, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Washington and Brussels have stepped up efforts to help solve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as the war rages in Ukraine.

