2 employees injured in fire at refinery in southern Oklahoma

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — A fire at an oil refinery in southern Oklahoma has left two people injured, according to CVR Energy, the Sugar Land, Texas-based owner of the facility. A statement from CVR spokesperson Brandee Stephens says two people suffered undisclosed injuries due to the fire Tuesday at Wynnewood refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles south of Oklahoma City. The cause of the fire was not known, but Stephens says it began in a gasoline hydrotreater, which is used to remove contaminants during the refining process. Garvin County Emergency Management director Dave Johnson says there is no threat to the community due to the fire and the remainder of the refinery continues to operate.

