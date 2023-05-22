Vatican confirms August trip by pope to Lisbon for World Youth Day, including Fatima stop

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis will be going to Portugal for World Youth Day in the first week of August. He’s including a stop at the popular Marian shrine in Fatima. Francis is staying in Lisbon for the length of the Aug. 2-6 visit but will make a day trip to Fatima on Aug. 5. Francis traveled there in 2017 to mark the 100th anniversary of one of the most unique events of the 20th-century Catholic Church: the visions of the Virgin Mary reported by three shepherd children and the “secrets” she told them.

