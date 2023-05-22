Police: Connecticut man arrested for leading ‘street takeovers’ including racing and blocking roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with rioting and other crimes after police say he led a series of “street takeovers” across the state over the weekend involving illegal racing and mobs of people blocking roads. State police say they arrested 20-year-old Jefferson Duron early Monday following the takeovers in Hartford, Tolland and New Haven counties involving more than 200 people on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if Duron has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. He was detained on $250,000 bail. Street takeovers have been surging across the country.

