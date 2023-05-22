Over 150 doctors on strike at NYC hospital that was once called pandemic epicenter

NEW YORK (AP) — About 160 resident physicians have gone on strike over what they called low pay at a public hospital in New York City. Elmhurst Hospital Center was once known as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors-in-training began a five-day strike on Monday. The doctors in Queens are employed by Mount Sinai Hospital, but say they’re paid less than their counterparts in Manhattan. According to their labor union, they’re the first doctors to go on strike in the city since 1990. Mount Sinai says in a statement that it is “working towards an equitable and reasonable resolution” while maintaining care levels during the strike.

