Nebraska woman pleads guilty to burning fetus after abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to burning and concealing a fetus after she took medication to end her pregnancy when she was more than 20 weeks along. A criminal case accusing her mother of illegally helping with the abortion continues. Eighteen-year-old Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors, who dropped two other charges. The fetus was found buried in a field north of Norfolk. The case against the woman’s mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess, is based partly on Facebook messages the two women exchanged. She has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in July.

