Kimberly Palmer: How to set and vet money goals midyear

As the middle of the year approaches, it’s a smart time to check in on the money goals you set back in January and make any necessary adjustments. If you didn’t create goals, it’s not too late to establish them for the second half of the year. First, define or update what your goals are. Perhaps circumstances have changed or you want different things than you did six months ago. Next, create action steps that correspond with the goals, such as setting aside a certain amount of money each month. Then, check your progress regularly and follow up with an accountability buddy. Finally, be sure to celebrate your progress.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.