Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday during a trip aiming to strengthen economic ties between the Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions. Raisi’s visit is at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed its economic recovery by increasing its exports. Raisi is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta before he meets with Widodo. They will witness the signing of a preferential trade pact and other agreements.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.