Grenade found as family sorted relative’s belongings kills man, injures 2 children

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana man was killed and his two teenage children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a relative’s belongings exploded. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the explosion fatally injured the 47-year-old man Saturday evening at the home in the community of Lakes of the Four Seasons. A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. The family had been going through the relative’s belongings when the grenade was found. Investigators were trying to determine what caused it to explode. Police haven’t said why the relative had it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.