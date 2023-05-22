German chancellor calls some climate activists’ protests ‘nutty’

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply criticized climate activists as “nutty” for drastic protests such as blocking streets or gluing themselves to famous paintings in museums. During a visit Monday to a school outside Berlin, Scholz said, “I think it’s completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street,” German news agency dpa reported. The chancellor added that he did not think anybody’s opinion on climate change could be changed by such actions but rather that these protests made people angry. Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change.

