Eight car crash on northbound Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive slows traffic, three minor injuries

MONTECITO, Calif. – Crews are on scene of an eight vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Montecito Fire said three people involved in the crash reported minor injuries.

CHP said multiple tows are en route, and that all cars involved have been moved off the roadway.

Three of the involved vehicles initially blocked the number one lane when the crash was first logged at 12:56 p.m., according to CHP.

No other lane closures or injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.