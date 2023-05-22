E. Jean Carroll asks judge to amend lawsuit to seek further damages for what Trump said at CNN town hall

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — E. Jean Carroll has asked a judge to amend her initial defamation case against former President Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages after he repeated his statements at a CNN town hall.

The request was made in a letter to the judge seeking clarity on the initial lawsuit following the jury verdict earlier this month finding Trump sexually abused Carroll and awarding her $5 million.

Carroll’s attorneys said Trump’s defamatory statements repeated during the town hall earlier this month go directly to the issue of punitive damages, which are intended to punish the person found liable.

Carroll’s initial lawsuit was held up on appeal and relates to statements Trump made in 2019 while he was president. The trial involved a statement Trump made in 2022.

An appeals court sent the initial lawsuit back to the lower court judge just before the trial. It is up to the judge to determine whether it moves forward.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.