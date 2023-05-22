Concern rising in Myanmar that supplies needed for recovery from Cyclone Mocha are coming too slowly

BANGKOK (AP) — As residents of Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin states work to repair the devastation from last week’s Cyclone Mocha, concern is rising about whether the urgent needs for shelter, food, drinking water and medical assistance can be met before the onset of seasonal monsoon rains. Mocha hit the coastline of Bangladesh and Myanmar on May 14. It brought flash floods and power outages, tore roofs off buildings and crumpled cellphone towers. Myanmar state media say more than 186,000 buildings were damaged. The U.N. says it is still in talks with government officials for approval of a plan to provide humanitarian aid to storm-affected areas. Local aid workers say supplies for rebuilding are still in short supply.

