Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:46 am

Australian Indigenous TV host quits program over racist backlash

KEYT

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prominent Indigenous journalist Stan Grant has quit television hosting duties in response to online racist abuse over his comments on historic Aboriginal dispossession. Grant is a member of the Wiradjuri tribe and a former international correspondent for U.S.-based CNN. He has been under fire since taking part in a panel discussion on the Australian Broadcasting Corp. ahead of the May 6 coronation of King Charles III in London. Topics included a push to have a president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and Indigenous suffering from colonization. Critics complained that the ABC had soured the celebratory mood of the coronation.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content