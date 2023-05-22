Australian Indigenous TV host quits program over racist backlash

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prominent Indigenous journalist Stan Grant has quit television hosting duties in response to online racist abuse over his comments on historic Aboriginal dispossession. Grant is a member of the Wiradjuri tribe and a former international correspondent for U.S.-based CNN. He has been under fire since taking part in a panel discussion on the Australian Broadcasting Corp. ahead of the May 6 coronation of King Charles III in London. Topics included a push to have a president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and Indigenous suffering from colonization. Critics complained that the ABC had soured the celebratory mood of the coronation.

