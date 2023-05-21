East Timor votes in parliamentary election aiming to break political impasse

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Vote counting is underway in East Timor’s parliamentary election with two former independence fighters considered for the post of prime minister. Two main political parties _ the incumbent Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor, or Fretilin, and the opposition National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction, or CNRT _ are believed to be in a close race for the 65-seat National Parliament. No parties have formed any pre-election coalitions, but analysts said the CNRT, a party led by former prime minister and independence leader Xanana Gusmao, is favored to win following a successful presidential campaign in 2022 that saw its candidate, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta, back in office.

