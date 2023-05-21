Skip to Content
Brad Paisley performs benefit show for the Unity Shoppe at the Santa Barbara Bowl

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Brad Paisley made a tour stop in his part-time Santa Barbara hometown.

Paisley didn't just play for fans he played to help people in need in the community.

His Santa Barbara Bowl concert on Sunday night served as a benefit for the Unity Shoppe.

Paisley and his wife and children have volunteered their time and donated money to help the shoppe since learning about it.

The country music star even opened a similar shoppe in Nashville.

For more information visit sbowl.com or unityshoppe.org

