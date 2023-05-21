3 Palestinian militants killed in Israeli West Bank raid; US slams latest settlement expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian officials say three Palestinian militants were killed in an Israeli army raid in a West Bank refugee camp. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the raid took place early on Monday in Balata, near the city of Nablus. The ministry said six people were wounded, including one who was in critical condition. The army later confirmed soldiers had raided Balata; it said troops came under fire and killed three Palestinians. Israel has stepped up raids over the past year in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks. Meanwhile, the Biden administration issued a sharply worded statement on Sunday criticizing Israel for moving to reestablish settlers at the previously evacuated outpost of Homesh in northern West Bank.

