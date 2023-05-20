Israelis protest government’s plans to weaken Supreme Court amid talks for compromise

TEL AVIV (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting against contentious plans by their hard-line government to overhaul the judiciary, as the protest campaign showed no signs of abating nearly five months on. The main protest took place Saturday in Tel Aviv city, with other smaller rallies across the country. Last Saturday, organizers of the grassroot demonstration cancelled the weekly gatherings due to security concerns as Israel traded fire with militants in the Gaza Strip. The protesters want the plans to be scrapped rather than delayed. Proponents of the plan, which would weaken the Supreme Court, say it is necessary to restore power to elected lawmakers. Opponents say it would upset Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and imperil its democratic fundamentals.

