An engaged North Carolina couple is planning their dream wedding after fiancé wins $150,000 lottery prize

(CNN) — One couple’s dream wedding will become reality after a North Carolina man won the first top prize of $150,000 in a newly launched scratch-off game – the first time the top prize had been claimed since the game launched earlier this month.

Alfred Harrell had promised his fiancée the perfect wedding, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.

“It’s been almost a year to the day and those promises will come true now,” he said in the news release.

Harrell was getting some gas when he pulled into a Circle K in Cary, North Carolina, and purchased a $5 Super Loteria winning ticket.

“I’m still trying to process it,” Harrell said. “If I went the other direction and didn’t get gas there, I wouldn’t have won.”

Now Harrell and his fiancée are looking for venues to accommodate what he hopes will be a “big family celebration.”

“May has definitely been good for us,” he said, noting he also met his fiancée two years ago in the same month. “I want to take care of her first.”

Harrell took home $106,876 of the $150,000 prize after taxes.

As for the lucky game he played, the Super Loteria debuted on May 2 with six $150,000 top prizes, the news release said. Five $150,000 prizes remain up for grabs.

