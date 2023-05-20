A year after Mariupol’s fall, Azovstal survivor recalls surrender with pain and a sense of purpose
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
ASSOCIATED PRESS
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Mariupol police officer who was among the last defenders to surrender from the Azovstal steel mill is among those to mark a year since they surrendered on orders of the Ukrainian president. The group are treated as heroes across Ukraine for drawing Russian forces away from the attack elsewhere in the country and for changing the course of the war. Mikhailo Vershinin was a shadow of the burly Mariupol policeman he was when he emerged after four months in Russian captivity. He now dedicates his life to freeing other Ukrainians in Russian captivity, which he said was a relentless period of torture and hunger.