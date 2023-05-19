The beautiful collaboration of Nicole Holofcener and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Nicole Holofcener found a fast friend in Julia Louis-Dreyfus a decade ago, when she cast her as a kind of alter-ego in the 2013 romantic comedy “Enough Said.” And now they’ve teamed up again for “You Hurt My Feelings,” an observational comedy about marriage, ego and betrayal. After it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to fantastic reviews and audience reactions, A24 decided to give the film a nationwide launch. Louis-Dreyfus said “Nicole has her finger on the pulse of human connection and the complicated nature of that connection. And as a result, she tells extraordinary stories.”