The beautiful collaboration of Nicole Holofcener and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Nicole Holofcener found a fast friend in Julia Louis-Dreyfus a decade ago, when she cast her as a kind of alter-ego in the 2013 romantic comedy “Enough Said.” And now they’ve teamed up again for “You Hurt My Feelings,” an observational comedy about marriage, ego and betrayal. After it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to fantastic reviews and audience reactions, A24 decided to give the film a nationwide launch. Louis-Dreyfus said “Nicole has her finger on the pulse of human connection and the complicated nature of that connection. And as a result, she tells extraordinary stories.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.