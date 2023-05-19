Gunman kills one, wounds another at General Motors plant in Ohio

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a gunman shot two people at a General Motors engine factory, killing one and wounding another before wounding himself. Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish says officers and firefighters responded to a report of an active shooter at the DMAX plant just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Parish says the man “targeted” the two victims. One died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Parish says the suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The DMAX plant employs more than 800 people making diesel engines for pickup trucks.

