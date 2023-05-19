Parents of transgender kids seek to block DeSantis ban on gender-affirming care for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The parents of three transgender children in Florida are trying to get a federal judge to block a new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors, a signature policy of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as he nears his presidential campaign. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle on Friday heard arguments from an attorney representing the three families in a case that argues they are being stripped of the right to make medical decisions for their children. DeSantis has curtailed transgender medical treatments for minors in the state as he leans into cultural divides that animate the Republican base ahead of his anticipated presidential run.

