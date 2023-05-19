Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has dialed down his campaign of defiance, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters. Khan, who is facing about 100 legal cases against him, also appeared before a court in his hometown of Lahore on Friday to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the country’s top opposition leader. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between his supporters and police across the country.

