Myanmar says official death toll from Cyclone Mocha at least 145, says aid is being provided
By GRANT PECK
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar says the death toll from a powerful cyclone this week has burgeoned to at least 145, including 117 Muslim Rohingya. The slow accounting of casualties since the storm struck Sunday has led to uncertainly about the actual extent of casualties and destruction. Cyclone Mocha made landfall near Sittwe township in Rakhine state with winds up to 130 miles per hour. The Rohingya caught in the storm mostly in crowded displacement camps, where they were moved after losing their homes in a brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign led by Myanmar security forces. The storm surge of the cyclone battered their ramshackle housing on low-lying land.