Medal of Honor recipient missing 73 years to be buried Memorial Day

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Memorial Day burial is planned for a U.S. soldier and Medal of Honor recipient whose remains were identified 73 years after he went missing during the Korean War. The Army says Friday that the remains of Cpl. Luther H. Story will be buried May 29 at Andersonville National Cemetery near the soldier’s hometown of Americus, Georgia. President Joe Biden announced last month that scientists had positively identified Story’s remains. The 19-year-old corporal went missing on Sept. 1, 1950. He fought off North Korean attacks while wounded so his fellow soldiers could reach safety. Story was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor.

