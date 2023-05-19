Hawaii’s governor, who is also a doctor, stops to help at site of crashed vehicle

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green was one of the people who stopped to help when his security detail spotted a vehicle upside down in a lava field. The governor is also a physician and has worked as an emergency room doctor in rural parts of the Big Island. He was on his way to an event when he stopped to help. He tells Hawaii News Now the driver was upside down in a smashed up van. Green says the man had a few cuts and bruises but is OK. Green later spoke at a blessing ceremony for Waikoloa Solar and Storage.

