Grimm verdict: German doctor convicted over threat by fairy tale loses appeal

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has rejected an appeal by a physician convicted of threatening a crime in an email exchange in which he sent an employee of a doctors’ association an extract from a fairy tale. The Frankfurt state court said Friday it upheld a verdict from a district court in the city over the unidentified doctor for forensic psychiatry’s exchange with the female employee. The two disagreed over rules for using a service provider for video consultations with patients. It said that he sent her an email in December 2021 quoting part of “The Goose Girl.” The fairy tale is part of the Brothers Grimm’s collections.

