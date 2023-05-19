Firefighters heard, couldn’t rescue 2 killed in massive North Carolina fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Crews have found the two bodies in the rubble of a massive construction fire in North Carolina. Firefighters say they could hear the victims, but couldn’t find them through the smoke before the fire got so intense Thursday that they had to retreat to save themselves. Authorities didn’t identify the victims, but officials said two workers were missing after the fire sparked at the site of a new apartment building in the upscale South Park neighborhood of Charlotte. No one else was injured in the five-alarm fire, including more than 90 firefighters and a worker trapped for a time on top of a crane.

