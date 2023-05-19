Bolivian Catholic priest detained on suspicion of abusing seminary students amid pedophilia scandal

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Bolivian priest has been detained on suspicion of abusing seminary students a decade ago in a case that emerged in the Andean country in the wake of a pedophilia scandal involving a deceased Jesuit priest. Regional prosecutor Sandra Gutiérrez Salazar says that Milton Murillo, a Catholic parish priest at the Church of San Roque in the southern region of Tarija, has been to pre-trial detention for three months. The Murillo case came to a head in part because of the scandal that erupted earlier this month over Spanish Jesuit Alfonso Pedrajas. Prosecutors have called on victims of Pedrajas and other priests to testify as authorities also investigate whether there was any cover-up.

