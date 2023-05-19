4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are reporting another death and several more cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The government says 81 people have now been diagnosed with infections from the bacteria. There have been four deaths and 14 cases of people losing vision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the case counts on Friday. The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.