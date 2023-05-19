Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 1:20 pm

4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops

KEYT

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are reporting another death and several more cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The government says 81 people have now been diagnosed with infections from the bacteria. There have been four deaths and 14 cases of people losing vision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the case counts on Friday. The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content