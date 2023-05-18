Santa Barbara Humane chief operating officer Dori Villalon drops by the Morning News with a Terrier mix named Cas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane Society's Dori Villalon dropped by the Morning News with a lovable pup named Cas.

Cas is a 1-year-old Terrier mix with a sweet disposition and ready to find a furever family.

In the time Cas has been with Santa Barbara Humane, he's been well-behaved, friendly and warm towards people and dogs.

Santa Barbara Humane continues to do tremendous work in the community and if you'd like to know more about adoptions and all of their fantastic services you can visit their website