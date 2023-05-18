Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 5:54 pm

‘Rust’ weapons supervisor wants charges dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting

KEYT

By ANDREW DALTON and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer have asked a judge to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge, as Baldwin’s was last month. In a motion filed in Santa Fe County court on Thursday, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say the prosecutors who filed the charge did not have the authority to do so. They say Gutierrez-Reed’s due process rights were violated and that damage done to the gun by an FBI test amounts to the destruction of evidence. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding went off on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” in October 2021.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content