Rhode Island Senate poised to approve expanded abortion access

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Senate is set to vote on a measure that would allow state funds to be used to pay for health plans that cover state workers and Medicaid recipients seeking abortions. The vote will take place Thursday. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already approved the bill. It would repeal a current section of state law banning Rhode Island from including any provision that provides coverage for induced abortions in any health insurance contracts with state employees. The current law exempts instances when the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term, or when the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest.

