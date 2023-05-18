Push for transit, walkable communities growing across US

ATLANTA (AP) — With pedestrian deaths in the U.S. at their highest point in four decades, advocates and urban residents across the nation are urging city councils and state lawmakers to break from transportation spending focused on road improvements and car culture. From Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Charlotte, North Carolina, frustrated residents are pushing for increased funding for public transportation and improvements that make it safer to travel by bike or on foot. Despite some encouraging plans and proposals in cities across the U.S., advocates face high hurdles to creating walkable and transit-friendly communities.

