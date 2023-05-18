Police: Arrest in NY over death of man pushed onto Baltimore subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man accused of pushing another man onto the tracks at a Baltimore subway station, electrocuting him, has been arrested in New York. Baltimore police say investigators found 39-year-old Joseph White of Baltimore at a Queens hotel Wednesday and arrested him. They say he’ll be charged with first-degree murder after he’s extradited to Baltimore. Police say investigators learned White pushed Christopher Foster onto the subway tracks at the Shot Tower station in downtown Baltimore on April 12, causing Foster’s death. Police say the investigation revealed Foster was standing near the platform’s edge when he was pushed from behind, fell onto the tracks and was electrocuted. He died on the scene.

