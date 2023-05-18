New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police have lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they haven’t finished searching the dangerous four-story building. And in another development on Friday, a man charged with two counts of arson in connection with the fire made his first court appearance. He was not required to enter a plea and was ordered to be held in jail until his next court appearance on June 19. If found guilty, the man faces a maximum 14 years in prison on the charges. Police said they’re treating the case as a homicide investigation and could add more serious charges.

