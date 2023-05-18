Mexico finds 49 migrants who had been kidnapped from bus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army has found 49 migrants who were kidnapped from a bus. The migrants said a drug cartel had abducted them when their bus stopped at a gas station in northern Mexico. Defense Secretary Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval said 650 police and army troops had been involved in the search for the migrants, who disappeared Tuesday. The last 33 of the migrants had been found early Thursday in an area where another mass kidnapping of migrants occurred in April. Sandoval said none of the abductors had been arrested, nor were two bus drivers found yet.

