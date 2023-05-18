IMF board approves $3 billion bailout for Ghana amid economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund’s executive board has approved a $3 billion bailout for Ghana in hopes of combating the country’s economic crisis. The IMF says the arrangement will allow for the immediate release of $600 million, with the remaining funds to be made available over the course of the next three years. Facing soaring inflation, high debt and a weakening currency, Ghana’s government began negotiations with the IMF last July. In December, the IMF agreed to a bailout package after visiting the West African country. The IMF funds should help Ghana emerge from a financial crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic but will require changes to the country’s tax system and public spending.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.